Water supplies hit across Wokingham borough

RESIDENTS across Wokingham borough are reporting problems with their water supplies this morning.

People across social media are reporting a lack of water pressure.

Thames Water says that its team is now on site to try and sort the problems out.

The affected homes are in the RG4, RG5, RG9 & RG10 postcode areas.

This includes Charvil, Sonning, Wargrave, Woodley, and Henley.

A note on Thames Water’s website says: “Our specialist engineers have now arrived in RG10 and are working hard to get your water supply back to normal as quickly as possible. As soon as we have an update, we’ll let you know.”