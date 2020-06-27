‘We could be facing the worst flea and tick season for years’

A PET care company has warned “we could be facing one of the worst flea and tick seasons for years”.

Aurelie Gayraud, from Bob Martin, said that lockdown has provided many people with the opportunity to adopt their first dog or cat. And that recent hot, wet and humid weather has created a climate for fleas and ticks to thrive.

Ms Gayraud warned that when the two are combined, this creates a “perfect storm for parasites coming into contact with us and our furry friends”.

She said: “With the country coming out of lockdown, we’ll all be itching to get outdoors to make the most of the Great British summertime. But we think a more unwelcome itch could be making its way onto our pets and into our homes if we’re not careful while out and about.

“We’ve seen some really unusual weather patterns across the UK in recent months, and when you twin this with thousands of potentially first-time owners purchasing or adopting a pet

in lockdown, we could be facing one of the worst flea and tick seasons for years.

“Regardless of experience, it’s really important that all pet owners keep on top of prevention and treatments, and ensure they’re aware of the risks associated with flea, tick and worm infestations. It can be a nuisance at best, or at worst, life threatening for you and your pet.

“Tick bites can cause Lyme’s Disease in humans, a potentially life-threatening infection, and, as well as being itchy and painful, flea bites can also carry diseases and worms.”

She added: “Only 5% of a flea’s life cycle takes place in your pet’s fur, with the remainder in your home. As a result, it’s incredibly easy for infestations to spread rapidly in our homes.

“You can take steps to avoid this, but consistency is key. Your dogs, cats and your home should be treated with a flea and tick control product to keep you and them safe from unwanted parasites.”

For any significant concerns about a pet, owners are advised to contact a veterinary practice.