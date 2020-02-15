'We couldn't wish for anything better than this: car park's re-opening is absolutely brilliant for Wokingham town'

“We couldn’t be happier to have the town car park back, it’s a massive step forward. What a Valentine’s present for all.”

That’s the message from one of the organisers of the Wokingham Business Association, after learning that the Denmark Street Car Park is reopening for business.

Last August, the Euro Car Park section of the popular Wokingham town car park was shut after planning permission for a housing scheme failed. But Wokingham Borough Council has announced that it is buying the land and it will be reopened as soon as possible.

Now, shopkeepers across the town centre are hoping customers will come flocking back.

“The reopening of the car park is something Wokingham Business Association has been calling for for a long time,” said Colin George from the Association.

“We couldn’t wish for anything better than this. Trade at that end of town has suffered – this news is absolutely brilliant for the town.”

He added: “We’ve got a very good range of shops, and the town is getting better.

“People have been put off for quite some time, when you have a road diversion you get used to the other route. That’s what’s happened her: we’ve got to get over to people that Wokingham town is open for business, we have some really good shops – come back to us.”

He added: “The car park is a massive boost to us. People will come back in now to see what new shops have arrived.

“Happy Valentine’s to everyone.”