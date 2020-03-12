'We have to be professional and focus on our job' says Reading manager Mark Bowen amid potential Coronavirus disruptions

READING MANAGER Mark Bowen wants his squad to be professional and focus despite potential disruptions to the football calendar amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re as concerned as anybody else,” saiid Bowen.

“We don’t know exactly where we are going with this but as a football club we have to be as professional as we can, prepare in the right way and focus on our job at hand and be guided by what the experts are saying and how things will develop.

“In the long term we have no idea, but in the short term see what the recommendations are and go with it.



Bowen described the prospect of playing games behind closed doors as ‘strange’ with announcements regarding football fixtures expected to be made imminently.

“It’s sad. It’s affecting everyone. There’s more important things in life than football. We have to focus but it’s certainly in the back of the mind all of the time.

“If that happens (behind closed doors) it will be an odd situation. Nobody wants to see that but it looks as if it is going that way.”

Focusing on preparation for Saturday’s game against Stoke City, the Royals boss provided a positive update on the injury front with the returns of Lucas Joao, Chris Gunter and Sam Baldock to full training.

“Lucas Joao joined in with the whole session, he came through an 80 minute session at a good tempo so that’s one box ticked on his recovery.

“Chris Gunter is back training with the group and Sam Baldock trained this morning. We’re getting there. Tom McIntyre isn’t with the group so he’ll be out for another few weeks.

“Lucas Boye is back in Italy, he had a hernia operation out there so we’ll have to monitor his situation when and if he comes back at all.”

Despite Reading’s improved form which sees them just eight points outside of the top six, the Welshman played down the Royals’ chances of grabbing a late play-off place.

“I don’t want to talk about it. When I came into the job I said those things because you want to create expectancy.

“I hate to keep saying it, but we have to take it one game at a time. With three or four games to go, if there is a chink of light there, then I will willingly say we have a chance. But with nine games to go, you can quickly fall flat on your face in this league because the margins are so tight.

“We’re in good spirits and we’re coming up against a team in a similar situation, they’re in good form.

“We’re at home where there is expectation on us to go and force our game on the opposition. It has been our soft underbelly and we have to make sure that doesn’t happen on Saturday.

“We were in Monday for a light session and the lads had two days off to clear their heads and come in fresh today. They’re bright, enthusiastic and full of confidence.

“The way we are more comfortable as a team playing a counter attacking game and breaking from the half-way line. Sometimes at home you try to force the issue and there is more pressure at home to perform in front of the fans.”