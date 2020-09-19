‘We have to stay humble, this is just the beginning’ says Reading manager Paunovic after Barnsley win

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic wants his side to stay ‘humble’ after they maintained their perfect start to the Championship season with a 2-0 win over Barnsley.

“”We have to stay humble, this is just the beginning,” said Paunovic after goals from Yakou Meite and Michael Olise saw the Royals beat nine man Barnsley.

“It’s a good start but it’s just the start. It’s a long season and we have to manage expectations. I’m enjoying it but we have to prove ourselves in every game throughout the whole season.

“I don’t look at this point at the table. We take one game at a time and this is very important. We have to mature in our approach.”

Paunovic was full of praise for goalscorers Meite and Olise.

“Yakou came back from a small injury and worked very hard. I’m happy for him that he had a good game. He increases the competition of the team.

“Michael is maturing very quickly and he still needs to learn some moments where he can become more effective and take advantage of his skills. The experienced players see a fantastic teammate.”

Paunovic was also complimentary for his side after their second consecutive win put them top of the league.

“We’re very happy so far. In the moments in 11 v 11, the opponent was consistent and intense and won their battles.

“We exploited them at the back, it was an amazing job from the whole team. The team defended fantastically, There were a couple of great blocks and we turned over a counter attack and Lucas Joao gave us a game changing moment.

“In the second half, our subs helped. The most positive thing for me today was the spirit, effort, consistency and focus.”

The Serbian boss also gave an update on the injured Andy Yiadom who missed today’s game through injury.

“He has an injury in his knee which will keep him out for a considerable time. We’re still trying to determine the reach of his recovery.

“We’re still working, we are active in the transfer window. The team isn’t complete yet but everyone is engaged and on the same page.”