'We need to turn our season around' says Bracknell Bees Head Coach Doug Sheppard

This weekend the TSI World Bracknell Bees face two more tough challenges with the title chasing Swindon Wildcats on their home ice on Saturday before taking on mid table Basingstoke Bison on Sunday at the Hive.

The Wildcats had a Christmas slump but have since been busy closing the gap on the league leaders, the Telford Tigers, with now just four points between the first and second. They head into this weekend with a perfect 5-0 record in the last five outings.

The Wildcats have two of the top three league scorers in their roster with Aaron Nell recording 34+35 from 36 outings while Tomas Malasinski sits not too far behind with 21+39 from 32 outings.

Renny Marr is also in good form between the pipes for the Wildcats and has hit a hot streak helping them to the position of being the league’s current form team.

On Sunday night it’s the Basingstoke Bison who visit the Hive. The Bison have dropped a couple of table places since our last meeting with a 2-3 record in their last five outings seeing them start the weekend in fifth spot.

Player/Coach Ashley Tait leads the scoring for the Bison with 54 points from 34 games with Michal Klejna coming next with 52 points from 32 games and Adam Harding some way behind in third place on 36 points from 32 games.

Netminder Alex Mettam appears to have reclaimed the starting spot for the Bison with Dan Weller-Evans in back up roll.

With Caly Robertson having departed the Bees earlier in the week this will give Doug Sheppard the opportunity to roll different lines to take on this week’s challenges.

The Bees Head Coach looked ahead to the coming weekend; “We need to stop the bleeding and turn our season around starting this weekend.”

The Bees play in Swindon this Saturday at 6.15 and at the Hive on Sunday at 5.30pm against the Bison.