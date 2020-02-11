'We will not tolerate behaviour of this kind in Wokingham' – four given community service orders for late-night attack

“We will not tolerate behaviour of this kind in Wokingham.” That’s the stark warning from Thames Valley Police after four men were given community service for a late-night attack in the town centre.

The incident took place an alleyway that leads off Denmark Street, on Sunday, March 31 last year.

The four were sentenced for affray by Reading Crown Court on Monday, February 10.

They are: Ruari Lohan, 19 and of Finchampstead Road, Wokingham; Charlie Burgess, 23 and of Sadlers Court, Winnersh; Liam Godfrey, 20 and of Potters Crescent, Wokingham; and James Godfrey, 19 and also from Potters Crescent, Wokingham.

They were found guilty of attacking a group of four men and women in an alleyway.

Lohan head-butted one of the victims in the face and James Godfrey punched one of the other victims.

Following this, Burgess and Liam Godfrey then joined in the attack.

The victims were aged between 19 and 22-years-old, one of whom sustained a cut to his eyebrow and bruising, while another suffered a broken nose and bruising to his face.

The two female victims were not injured.

Lohan, Burgess, James Godfrey and Liam Godfrey were all arrested on Tuesday, April 2 and were subsequently charged the following day.

They were all convicted on Thursday, December 12, and returned to Reading Crown Court for sentencing.

They have been ordered to the following punishments:

Ruari Lohan was given an 18 month community order, ordered to do 135 hours of unpaid work, made subject to a rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) for 30 days and must pay £500 in compensation after he was convicted of affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Charlie Burgess was given an 18 month community order, ordered to carry out 165 hours of unpaid work and must also attend an accreditation programme Resolve for 30 sessions. Resolve is a programme aiming to reduce violent behaviour in men over the age of 18. Burgess was also made subject to a 30-day RAR and must pay £500 compensation and £500 in court costs.

Liam Godfrey must undertake 150 hours of unpaid work, attend 30 Resolve sessions, was made subject to an RAR for ten days and ordered to pay £300 compensation and £300 court costs.

James Godfrey must perform 100 hours of unpaid work, attend 19 Thinking Skills sessions, was made subject to an RAR for ten days and ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

Investigating officer, PC Dan Colyer of the Wokingham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This incident was violent and unprovoked and led to two men suffering injuries.

“We will not tolerate behaviour of this kind in Wokingham, and will always look to bring offenders before the courts.

“The sentences handed out will help to address the type of behaviour that these four men displayed that night.

“Wokingham is a safe place to live, work and socialise in, and incidents such as this are thankfully rare and will always be investigated thoroughly.”