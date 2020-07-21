Webinars to help people whose career has been affected by Covid-19

A NEW range of webinars is being launched to help people whose careers have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Careers Service South East, which helps provide independent, impartial and professional advice on careers, skills, and the labour market, wants to help people with the online events and follows on from a similar scheme last month.

They are open to employers, furloughed workers, students and the recently unemployed.

The webinars are free to attend and run until the autumn. They offer a chance to access personalised career support and interact live with qualified careers advisers.

The webinars, which will include a live question and answer sessions.

And the National Careers Service will also be providing Furlough Enrichment webinars to support individuals currently on furlough to make the most of career and learning opportunities available to them.

For further support, the National Careers Service is available for free, personalised and impartial careers advice for people who need help to find learning and work that’s right for them.

To contact the service call the helpline on 0800 100 900, open 7 days a week from 8am until 10pm, or visit https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk

The schedule

Furlough Enrichment sessions on Wednesdays: July 22, 29, August 5, 12, 19 and 26

Redundancy Support on Mondays: July 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24

All sessions run from 10am to 11am

To register, log on to cxk.org/events