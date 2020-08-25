Website will link Thames Valley youngsters with fresh opportunities for jobs, apprenticeships and further education

A NEW website has been launched to help link up youngsters with businesses.

The Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has launched Berkshire Opportunities as a source of information about jobs, apprenticeships and Further Education and Post 16 courses as well as local career path options.

The free online portal aims to help Berkshire residents make informed career decisions and support them through the employment and skills challenges they face now, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and in the future.

Job seekers, students, residents and employers will be able to take advantage of the portal’s real-time features, including a quick and accessible tool to search for live job vacancies, apprenticeships, course data and training opportunities that are available locally. The portal will also signpost residents to Berkshire’s key recruiting sectors, highlighting those which are currently in urgent need of workers.

It is funded by Thames Valley Berkshire LEP in conjunction with the six Berkshire Local Authorities, the five Berkshire Further Education Colleges (Newbury College, Reading College, Bracknell & Wokingham College, The Windsor Forest Colleges Group and BCA), The Careers and Enterprise Company and supported by Adviza.

The portal will aid local employers in their reach and recruitment of future talent, as well as promoting upskill and progression opportunities for their existing staff.

Katharine Horler, chair of the Skills Advisory Panel, said: “Berkshire Opportunities paints a comprehensive picture of the area’s employment and skills offering in one easily searchable website.

“Residents can access relevant information and resources that will give them the confidence and capabilities to grasp the opportunities currently available on their doorstep.”

And Alison Webster, CEO of Thames Valley Berkshire LEP, added: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented effect on the health and economy of Berkshire and will likely result in significant consequences for the area for some time.

“Thames Valley Berkshire LEP recognises the challenges residents and employers now face and has responded through the rapid launch of an online opportunities portal that will not only support job seekers in their immediate career, training and education goals, but have a positive impact on the skills and development landscape in Berkshire for years to come.”

www.berkshireopportunities.co.uk