Webuyanycar.com opens new branch in Wokingham

A JOB has been created thanks to the arrival of a company dedicated to purchasing vehicles.

A branch of webuyanycar.com has opened at Innovation House in the Innovation Business Park, off Molly Millars Close.

The company, which features Phillip Scholfield in its TV advertising campaign, has more than 300 branches across the country. They buy cars based on a 60-second valuation carried out from the company’s website.

And the branches offer instant bank transfers to motorists selling their vehicles.

Nationwide, the company employs 500 people.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar.com, was delighted with the new branch.

“Our latest opening in Wokingham is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar.com and our support for customers in the Berkshire area, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years,” he said.

“With the new branch, we hope to reduce customer travelling time by expanding to another location in the area.”

The new branch will be open five days a week.

For more details, log on to: www.webuyanycar.com