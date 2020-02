A WEDDING fair will take place at the Hilton St Anne’s Manor hotel in Wokingham on Sunday, March 1.

The event will bring together a range of suppliers to help brides-to-be plan their perfect day.

There will be bridal fashion shows at 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

Entry is free and there is free parking at the London Road venue.

For more details, call 01276 451498.