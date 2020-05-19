‘We’re all getting a bit nervous’: Warnings over daytime burglaries as thieves try open doors

A RESIDENTS’ group has issued a security alert after a house burglary and reports of people trying house doors in the area at night and during the day.

Hurst Village Society made the warning in their emailed e-zine. They’re urging anyone seeing anything suspicious to report it to the police and also to send related photographs.

Society chair Wayne Smith, who is also Hurst’s Wokingham borough councillor, said: “I understand that goods were stolen from a house in School Road, Hurst during the day.

“At Hurst Road in Twyford mid afternoon another day people were trying house doors. At Martineau Lane, Hurst two people in hoodies were trying doors at 1.30am/2am one night.

“We’re all getting a bit nervous.

“We’re asking people to please, please be very vigilant and contact the police if you see anything suspicious.”

Mr Smith said he has been led to believe the incidents at homes may have led from the coronavirus crisis.

Drug addicts wanting to fund their addiction may have turned from thefts at supermarkets, which were controlling entry to keep distancing, and at other shops and businesses which were closed altogether.

He said suspicious activity had been reported around parked cars with packages being passed from one to another.

Thames Valley Police advise keeping valuables and keys out of sight and out of reach of doors and windows and keeping front and back doors locked, even when you’re at home. They suggest residents install a burglar alarm, CCTV or a video doorbell camera and security lighting.

To learn how to report a crime, visit: www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.

And for suspicious activity, visit: www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/something-youve-seen-or-heard