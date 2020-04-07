What should you do if you find a baby bird?

Spring is here, making the view my kitchen window more interesting. Many of us may find ourselves taking up a new hobby of bird watching this season.

If this is the case and you see a baby bird on the ground, seemingly on its own, here is what to do.

Most of the time the answer is to leave it alone.

Baby birds on the ground are often fledglings in the process of learning to become independent. There will often be an adult nearby but not visible. Interfering with these birds and taking them away from their natural environment can often do more harm than good.

Stepping in can sometimes be called for.

For instance if the bird is obviously injured or you can see two dead adult birds nearby. In these cases, please call the RSPCA or a local wildlife rescue centre who will give you advice. Do not try and take care of the bird yourself, fledglings need the care of an expert rehabilitator.

You will also find that most veterinary surgeries are not equipped for fledgling rehabilitation so if you bring them in to us we often end up transferring them or asking you to take them to a local rehabilitation centre.

If the bird has feathers and there are no visible dead adult birds nearby or only one then continue to watch the bird from a distance for two hours.

This is to check if any adult birds are nearby keeping an eye or if the bird itself becomes airborne.

If it is in a dangerous location it is okay to pick up and move to a safer place while you watch it. Please make sure its new location is still within hearing of the place you found it.

Also keep cats and dogs inside away from the bird until it is airborne. If after two hours you are still concerned then phone the RSPCA or local wildlife rescue centre.

If the bird does not have feathers but fluffy down instead then it is nestling. Look around and see if you can see its nest. If it is healthy then put it back in the nest. However if it is obviously ill then it is likely to have been ejected from the nest by its parents as it won’t survive.

If you are unable to return the nestling to its nest then phone a local wildlife rescue centre or the RSPCA.

Please remember most birds on the own on the ground do not need help and are better left on their own.

If you have any concerns please pick up the phone for advice before stepping in to help.

Claire Turner is a Veterinary Surgeon at St Vincents Veterinary Surgery, a family-owned practice providing personal care for all your pets in and around Wokingham. Should you have any concerns about your pet please call the practice on 0118 979 3200 or visit www.stvincentsvets.co.uk to find out more about the practice.