WHAT’S BREWING? Siren Tap Yard, bring a very special event of an American Brewery next week

Hey, there beer fans! Hopefully, you’ve all survived the tumultuous weather recently and not lost too many fence panels. We’ve got some amazing beers and events in the diary for the Tap Yard, including a visit from a very special American brewery next week. Read on to find out more!

STREET FOOD WEEKENDS

First up, it’s another big weekend at the Siren Tap Yard, in Finchampstead. On Saturday, we’re launching a brand new beer –Azaccattack! This beer is a 6.1% IPA that shines a light on Azacca Hops and you can read more about them in our latest blog on the Siren Craft Brew website!

Azaccattack floods the senses with aromas of tropical fruit and citrus, with mango, pineapple, tangerine and pine flavours coming through in delicious fashion. A true hoppy punch!

It will be pouring on Keg and available to take away in cans, just days after being packaged fresh from the brewery, you can’t beat that!

This weekend, you’ll be able to pair your beer with some delicious food from JOHN THE GREEK, who will be serving up their contemporary Greek cuisine of gourmet Souvlaki.

On Sunday, we are treating our customers to some very special early tasting samples of a beer we’re releasing next week, Dark & Perilous Nights. This is a beer that has been barrel ageing for 2 years, following a collaboration brew with J Wakefield, from Florida.

12.4% Dark & Perilous Nights is our first ‘Barrel Store’ release of 2020 and comes with rich aromas of dark sugar, toffee and chocolate fudge. There’s a warming spirit complexity and a slick mouthfeel that makes for an incredibly smooth, easy and luxurious drink.

On Thursday 20th February you’ll also be able to try a very special pour of this beer on cask, which will be the only time this will be available in that format!

The weekend after, we’re back for the Six Nations, which will be shown live on our big screen TV in the heated Warehouse Garden.

Dark & Perilous Nights will be pouring on Keg and available to buy in bottles, and our new release10% Baltic Porter,The Abyssal Zone, will also be launching on keg and in cans.

If you come in for the Rugby and wear your team’s jersey then you’ll get a free half of Yu Lu on us!

GREEN CHEEK BEER CO. TAP TAKEOVER

On Tuesday, we are brewing a collaboration beer with the incredible Green Cheek Beer Co., all the way from California. Even more exciting than that, we’re also air freighting in a load of their beer for a very special tap takeover in the Tap Yard. This is a super rare opportunity to try fresh beers from the United States, that are highly sought after and normally impossible to try without flying halfway around the world.

We’ll be open specially for the event, from 4pm, with a Q&A session with the head brewers from 7pm. Head to sirencraftbrew.com/greencheek for more info and to register your place. Those who register in advance will get a FREE can of Yu Lu to take home with them.

That’s it for now. Don’t forget to follow Siren on social media channels (search @sirencraftbrew) and join the mailing list for up to date news on new releases, merch and events.