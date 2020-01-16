WHAT’S BREWING? Siren Tap Yard, bring the New Year with some new additions

Happy New Year to you all! We hope you had a great holiday period with tables full of good beer and some great memories being made. Now we’re halfway through January it’s time to focus on the year ahead. We’re kicking it off with some exciting changes, a host of great events and the return of our ever-popular quiz night at the Tap Yard!



First off, we’re pleased to be able to announce the launch of our brand new and updated Pizza menu! We introduced pizzas to the Siren Tap Yard in June last year and they’ve proved to be a popular addition to our output. However, we’re always looking to improve and so when General Manager, Max, came on board, we started looking at new menus and new processes.



What we’ve landed on has been rigorously tested by the Siren staff (you’re welcome) and we all agree that these new pizzas are super delicious and a big improvement.



So what’s new?

Firstly, the base. We’ve upgraded to a 10” semolina flour Italian base. Not only is it completely vegan-friendly, it provides a much nicer and much tastier treat than previous. We also have a gluten-free option.



Our team have also worked hard to create a whole new menu of pizza options, with a host of high-end ingredients that you can add to customise as you please.



We kick off with two specials, and hope to have more specials throughout the year. The first special is the Pesto-Both Worlds, which features a pesto base and feta and a 6” hazelnut chocolate pudding pizza. You read that right… chocolate pizza!



Another addition is a lighter bite menu of our brand new round paninis. They come in 3 options and are a perfect lunchtime snack.



The new menu official launches on Thursday 16th January. Pizzas are served up to an hour before closing, so on Wednesdays and Thursdays 12 – 7 and Fridays 12 – 8.



2020 will also see a host of exciting new Tap Yard events. The first of which is lined up for Thursday 30th January and is the ultimate triple threat battle royale – Beer vs Wine vs Cheese. We’ve teamed up with Millton Sandford Wines to pair 6 incredible cheese with 6 Siren beers and 6 wines. Tickets are £30 per person and can be booked at http://sirencraftbrew.com/bigcheese



We also have our monthly quiz back! Teams of 4 have the chance to win £60 bar credit at the Tap Yard and on the spot beer and merch prizes. It’s always a really fun evening so get your thinking caps on and come on down. The first quiz of the year is on Wednesday

29th January. You can message us on Facebook (facebook.com/sirencraftbrew), call us, or stop by the bar to book a table.



Last but by no means least, we’ve got some exciting beers on the horizon to tell you about. First up is a freshly brewed 4.2% Session IPA calledRefractions. It is punchy with flavour,

packed full of hops and drinkable all day long. Aromas of mango and pineapple invite you in to this tropical treat which delivers juicy fruit notes and light citrus highlights in abundance. It’s refreshingly balanced, with a soft mouthfeel, delicate bitterness and a beautiful hazy pour in the glass. We’re really excited about this one – who knows what’s in store for its future?



Next week, we welcome back an old favourite in the shape of Hard Rollin’. Hard Rollin’

was a collaboration brew with “Dry & Bitter” back in 2017. It’s a 7% IPA and proved to be one of the most popular IPA’s we’ve ever brewed. We’re super excited to not only have it back, but have it back in beautifully designed 440ml cans. You’ll be able to find it in our online shop, the Tap Yard or good craft beer bars!



So that’s all for this week folks, welcome to 2020 and we look forward to seeing you down at the Tap Yard!

