WHAT’S BREWING? Siren Tap Yard Christmas and New Years Events

This time of the year is all about squeezing in time to get those last bits of shopping in. Here at Siren, we thought it would be handy to let you know when we’re open and when are the last days to get those panic orders in!



TAP YARD

At the Tap Yard, on Hogwood Industrial Estate in Finchampstead, we love having you all in at this time of the year. It’s always a super cosy, friendly and vibrant atmosphere. For this reason, we always open the doors for a few extra days. We also know that everyone wants to get their growlers (takeaway beer holders) filled for fresh beer on Christmas day.

Joining the ever-present stocked fridges are a great line-up of new Siren Merchandise, as well as handy 4-beer gift packs and larger mixed cases. Here’s the Christmas and New Year hours:

Thursday 19th: 12 – 9 (Siren Pizza Menu)

Friday 20th: 12 – 9 (Siren Pizza Menu)

Saturday 21st: 12 – 9 (Leona’s Bespoke Cakes & Catering)

Sunday 22nd: 12 – 8 (Leona’s Bespoke Cakes & Catering)

Monday 23rd: 12 – 6 (No Food)

Tuesday 24th: 12 – 6 (No Food)

Christmas Day – Closed

Thursday 26th: 12 – 6 (No Food)

Friday 27th: 12 – 9 (Siren Pizza Menu)

Saturday 28th: 12 – 9 (Bake & Kie’s Mac and Cheese)

Sunday 29th: 12 – 8 (Genbu – Cantonese Street Food)

Monday 30th: CLOSED

Tuesday 31st: CLOSED

Wednesday 1st: CLOSED

Thursday 2nd: 12 – 9 (Siren Pizza Menu)



This weekend, we have Leona back in on both Saturday and Sunday with her mixed delights of Catering including chicken sliders, cauliflower cajun fritters and the usual selection of homemade cakes and brownies along with stocking fillers, little gifts and chutneys!



WEBSHOP

Our advice was to get all of your Christmas orders in before 12pm on Wednesday 18th December. It’s a busy time of year, and we’re expecting a flood of orders. However, of course, we won’t stop shipping after that date. In fact, we’ll keep shipping as many orders as we can until about 2 pm on Monday 23rd.



However, you can also place a web order and choose the free “Collect from Brewery” option. We’ll pick and pack your order and keep it safe in our cold store until you can collect it, at any time during the hours listed above.



If you haven’t already, you can join the Siren Mailing List to get 10% off your first order!

BASINGSTOKE CHRISTMAS MARKET

Last but by no means least is our cabin in Basingstoke Christmas Market. It’s stocked with cans, growlers, keg beer (for tasters and growler fills) and plenty of merch; lots of great options for gifts. Not only that, it’s location makes it an ideal spot to pick up some train beers!

Basingstoke Christmas Market (https://basingstokechristmasmarket.co.uk/)

Location: The Malls, Castle Square, Basingstoke, RG21 7QU, United Kingdom



Opening Hours:

Mon: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Tue: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Wed: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Thu: 9:00 am – 7:00 pm

Fri: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sat: 9:00 am – 7:00 pm

Sun: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm



We’re there until December 24th so if you’re in the area come find us and say hello!