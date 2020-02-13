What's on Radio 210?

Radio 210 is the newest station for Berkshire and it is launching at 6am on Valentine’s Day.

The station is digital – you can retune your DAB set to hear it, ask Alexa to conjure it up, download an app for your mobile or log on to its website.

There are some familiar names on the station and its playlist will be 80s and 90s.

Here’s what you can hear on weekdays

6am Matt Vaughan & Perri

9am The 90s at 9

10am The Workplace takeover

Noon Lunchtime Requests

2pm 210 Hometime

7pm Best of Matt & Perri

8pm The 80s @ 8

9pm The 90s @ 9

10pm Graham Torrington’s Late Night Love Songs

Midnight Non-stop through the night

Saturdays

6am 210 with Matt and Perri – the best of

9am The 90s at 9

10am Non-stop Radio 210

8pm The 80s at 8

9pm The 90s at 9

10pm The Old School Party

3am Radio 210 Through The Night

Sunday

6am Non-stop Radio 210

9am The 90s at 9

10am Non-stop Radio 210

8pm The 80s at 8

9pm The 90s at 9

10pm The 210 Late Show: Late Night Love Songs

Midnight Radio 210 Through The Night