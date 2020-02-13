What's on Radio 210?

Radio 210 is the newest station for Berkshire and it is launching at 6am on Valentine’s Day.
The station is digital – you can retune your DAB set to hear it, ask Alexa to conjure it up, download an app for your mobile or log on to its website.
There are some familiar names on the station and its playlist will be 80s and 90s.
Here’s what you can hear on weekdays
6am Matt Vaughan & Perri
9am The 90s at 9
10am The Workplace takeover
Noon Lunchtime Requests
2pm 210 Hometime
7pm Best of Matt & Perri
8pm The 80s @ 8
9pm The 90s @ 9
10pm Graham Torrington’s Late Night Love Songs
Midnight Non-stop through the night
Saturdays
6am 210 with Matt and Perri – the best of
9am The 90s at 9
10am Non-stop Radio 210
8pm The 80s at 8
9pm The 90s at 9
10pm The Old School Party
3am Radio 210 Through The Night
Sunday
6am Non-stop Radio 210
9am The 90s at 9
10am Non-stop Radio 210
8pm The 80s at 8
9pm The 90s at 9
10pm The 210 Late Show: Late Night Love Songs
Midnight Radio 210 Through The Night
