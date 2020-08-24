The Wokingham Paper

Wheely good way to recycle bikes and help charity

by Phil Creighton0
Bike
Picture: Zhivko Dimitrov from Pixabay

BIKES LEFT at recycling centres for their second life have now been serviced and sent out to the community.

The recycling initiative, run by the My Journey team at Wokingham Borough Council, sees old bikes left at the re3 centres collected, serviced and returned to their former glory to use again by keen cyclists.

In a partnership with re3 and local bike maintenance service Dr Bike, more than 4,000 bikes have been reused in the last year.

Some of these have been donated to My Journey and used during bike training sessions.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “This will help our My Journey Team to continue their great work, teaching our residents across all generations to ride a bike safely, building their confidence and sharing their  love of cycling and the benefits it brings.” 

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for climate change at Wokingham Borough Council, added: “As we continue to work together with residents, businesses, charities and schools to become carbon neutral by 2030, we welcome initiatives like these that will help us to move another step closer to our goal while reducing our emissions and addressing climate change.”

Another organisation that benefits from the use of re3’s recycled bikes is Sue Ryder charity.

Jane Bullen, retail sales manager at Sue Ryder, said: “The bikes donated by re3 are a fantastic way for us to raise funds for our work.

“As the bikes are donated to us, we are able to sell them at a reasonable price to make sure cycling is as accessible as possible for our community.”

For more information, visit: www.myjourneywokingham.com

