When is 6ft 6in not 6ft 6in? Wokingham town pinch point is pinching motorists

IT’S BEEN causing misery to motorists and pedestrians for years, but now a Wokingham town centre road crossing is being called short in a hope that the council will call time on the restrictions.

Just outside Beyond The Download in Rose Street is a 6ft 6in width restriction, known as a pinch point, for traffic turning right on to Broad Street. Some motorists, worried that their car would not fit through the gap have been illegally using the other side of the road to cut through.

And pedestrians, who are using the restriction as a crossing point are facing problems as they are looking right before crossing the road, not right and left.

But research by Wokingham resident Colin George has shown that the width of the restricted section of road is actually less than 6ft 6in – or 1.98 metres – at the second bollard.

He made the discovery after the hubcap of his car was damaged as he drove through the area.

Since then, he was been battling with Wokingham Borough Council in a bid to have the junction changed. It follows on from a petition launched three years ago by another resident, Clive Chafer, who was concerned about pedestrians crossing the road.

A tape measure shows the width of Rose Street’s pinch point as less than 6ft 6in

At the time, the petition noted: “Pedestrians crossing Rose Street from Waitrose and the shops in the alley think they only have to look right before they cross to the island. But cars and vans are coming at them from the left too, on the wrong side of the road!

“This is a real danger, and someone is going to get badly hurt or killed by one of these selfish drivers. We need Wokingham Council to deal with this very real hazard.”

Mr George has met with council officers to show them the pinch point’s problems, but he is frustrated that no firm action is being taken.

He even took his tape measure with him to prove to the assembled officers that the gap was coming up short.

“The pinch point has been in place since 1985, its purpose was to stop HGVs from using Wokingham as a rat run,” he said.

“Three years ago, there was Clive Chafer’s petition. Wokingham Borough Council said they’d look at it, but they’ve left it.”

The Rose Street pinch point is 6ft 6in wide Picture: Phil Creighton

And Mr George added that the ideal moment to have sorted out the pinch point was during the regeneration works – the shops in Rose Street had been knocked down and replaced with new buildings, and the pavements replaced.

“I sent the council officers before and after pictures showing that they redid the kerbs,” Mr George said. “I’ve had discussions with the officers about the road width, but the officer did not agree with my measuring. As far as they’re concerned it’s fine.

“At the very least, they should make the kerbs the correct size.

“Pedestrians are at risk. I’m astonished – the safety manager has a job to do. What do we pay these people for? They’re meant to make our roads safe.”

A spokesperson for Wokingham Borough Council said: “Having visited the site, officers are satisfied that it meets the legal requirements for a 6ft 6in Traffic Regulation Order and that the gap is 6ft 6in as stated in the signage.”