When it comes to picnics, this is the best spot

IF THERE’S one way of dining that’s dominating this summer, it has to be al fresco.

It’s safer than eating indoors and it meets all social distancing guidelines, from bubbling to being with friends.

And what better way to enjoy the great outdoors than by having a picnic?

Going for a picnic has been the thing to do with your loved ones as lockdown restrictions have eased – it’s the perfect way to catch up, eat, and enjoy some stunning scenery.

With cases potentially on the rose, it’s the ideal way to meet your friends without getting too close.

A new survey by British design and lifestyle brand Cath Kidston has revealed the best places in the country to have a picnic.

There’s a host of picturesque locations, including Hampstead Heath, and Sherwood Pines, in Sherwood Forest.

But what’s that in second place? Why, it’s Lily Hill Park, which is just over the border in Bracknell.

Experts from Cath Kidston said that Lily Hill Park is a Green Flag awarded open space with 56 acres of restored heritage parkland and formal gardens for you to explore

“Take a stroll back in time and visit the Edwardian garden, create and inspire at the story-telling throne or set up your picnic at the longest picnic bench in England,” a spokesperson said.

Sounds good to us, and with a week of the school holidays left, perfect timing.

Let’s hope it doesn’t rain.