When will the 20mph signs go up? Resident calls for action over Wokingham town centre traffic plan

A ROSE Street resident is calling for the council to speed up the process of adding new 20pmh limit signs to the town centre.

At the end of July, Wokingham Borough Council announced the new scheme would begin on Thursday, July 30 and last for six months.

At the time, Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “The 20mph speed limit on these roads around the town centre is to assist those walking and cycling around the area while we continue to have social distancing measures in place.

“It will particularly make it better for cyclists by reducing the speed of vehicles around them as well as making the one way system flow smoothly.

“This will come into force once we have installed new signage in the area.”

But Anthony Clark, who lives on Rose Street is calling for the council to hurry up and install the signs before an accident happens.

He told Wokingham.Today: “Since February I’ve been trying to talk to the council about changing the speed limit to 20mph.

And since lockdown started, there have been dozens of empty buses coming down the road at an alarming speed.

“The end of Rose Street near to All Saints Church has such tight paths, there’s no escape if needed.

“It’s a main walking route through Norreys, there’s pushchairs, bikes, people in wheelchairs and mobility scooters. I’ve seen so many near misses.

“We’re into saving lives for the NHS, we should be into saving lives for Wokingham.”

Mr Clark said that the older houses on the road are vulnerable to damage.

“The white house on the corner is suffering damage from being hit. We need to stop idiots coming through at ludicrous speeds.

“I hear the rumble of buses coming down and my house shakes — and I’m set back from the street.

“There must be at least 40 buses coming down the road each day. And I understand why rerouting buses down Rectory Road was an un-viable option, but the number coming through is so high.”

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport at WBC, said: “The 20mph zones are part of the Covid Secure work we are doing to make Wokingham town centre a safe place to shop and visit.

“The new layout helps increase space for pedestrians and also helps reduce traffic speeds across the centre making it safer for people to cross roads or cycle into town.

“We’ve already seen a reduction in town centre speeds since the barriers were installed and the signs will simply reinforce this message.

“We expect to install them in the next few weeks along with other supporting measure such as improved crossing points.

“We continue to meet with local businesses, the Business Association and Town Council to discuss ideas and implement changes, such as the recent removal of the barriers in Rose Street, where appropriate.”

The roads changed to 20pmh are: Broad Street, Buckingham Court, Cross Street, Easthampstead Road, Glebelands Road, London Road, Norreys Avenue, Osborne Road, Palmer School Road, Peach Street, Rectory Close, Rectory Road, Rose Street, Shute End and Wiltshire Road.