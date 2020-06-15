Where there’s a will, there’s Tyla

A WOKINGHAM-based law firm has announced a new appointment in its wills and inheritance team.

Clifton Ingram LLP, which has offices in Broad Street and also in Reading, is welcoming solicitor Tyla Robins. She will work on wills, probate and powers of attorney arrangements.

Stephanie Rose, partner for the firm’s wills and inheritance team, was delighted to welcome Tyla, who has spent the last three-and-a-half years as a qualified private client solicitor for a London firm.

“We’re really looking forward to Tyla joining,” she said. “With increasing demand at present Tyla’s previous experience will enable her to start helping our clients immediately.”

Clifton Ingram’s Tax Planning, Wills & Probate, Tax & Trusts team is one of the largest in the Thames Valley and is ranked in the Legal 500.