Which diversion are you following?

WHICH way now?

That’s the question that motorists out on essential journeys have been posing this week, after this confusing set of diversion signs appeared in Lambs Lane in Swallowfield.

Jenny Lovell, who sent this picture to us, said it was one of the best pieces of signage she’d seen in a long time.

It reminds us of the riddle of the two doors and guardians — one is lying and one is telling the truth, and you can only ask one question to help you figure out which door is the correct one.

Which way would you choose?