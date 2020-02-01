Whiteknights Bowls manager Andy Knapper selected to represent England at 2020 World Bowls Championship

WHITEKNIGHTS Indoor Bowls Club manager Andy Knapper has been selected to represent England at the 2020 World Bowls Championship.

Andy has been chosen as part of the 10 in England’s team who will travel to compete in the World Bowls Championship on the Gold Coast Australia from Tuesday, May 26- Sunday, June 7.

He has been the manager of Whiteknights bowls club, based in Earley for six years and also represents Tilehurst Bowls Club in outdoor competitions.

Andy expressed his delight at being chosen to represent his country on the world stage: “It is an amazing feeling, having thought my international career may have been over a year ago.

“It just shows how quickly this game can turn around. I’m a big believer in you shaping your own destiny and hopefully this is a good example of how you can bounce back.

“I made a commitment to myself I was going to work hard. I practiced hard, put a lot of hours into the green with a view to qualify in as many events as possible. Having qualified in three events, I knew I had given myself a chance and to win the triples was the icing on the cake.

The 38-year-old won his first senior caps for England, both outdoors and indoors, in 2013, and has several achievements to his name including: World Championships Triple Winner 2016 and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games Fours Silver Medal 2014.

“I’m looking forward to playing in an incredible team. I believe we have a massive chance of coming back with medals and we now need to put the effort into delivering the right colour.”