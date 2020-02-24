Whiteknights Ensemble's concert will help new Twyford-based dementia charity

A CHARITY concert will help a Twyford charity that has just been launched.

Members of the Whiteknights Ensemble will perform the group’s fifth concert at Leighton Park School in Shinfield on Sunday, March 8, from 7pm.

The programme includes Early Hungarian Dances by Ferenc Farkas, and Maurice Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin.

The chamber group comprises musicians from local orchestras and is based in Earley.

It takes its name from Whiteknights Park, which is now the campus for the University of Reading.

A spokesperson said: “Our aim is to bring chamber music to a wider audience while raising money – nearly £2,000 so far – for small, local charities in and around Reading.

“For this concert, we will be raising money for Understanding Dementia, a new charity based in Twyford which promotes a clearer understanding of dementia by running training for care workers, health professionals and family carers.”

For more details, or to book tickets, log on to www.whiteknightsensemble.org.uk