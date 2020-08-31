Who lets a little bit of mud – and 182 miles – stand in the way of true love?

A HOPELESS romantic from Wokingham says online dating experts saved him from the perils of loneliness – despite spending most of lockdown 182 miles from his Norfolk-born soulmate.

Farmer’s son James Girdler, 28, met Amy Walduck, 25, a year ago on countryside dating site Muddy Matches after more than two years of swiping left on different dating apps.

One year on, the pair’s love has blossomed despite not being able to bubble with each other. “I want to shout from the rooftops how much I love Amy — I have never been so much in love if I honest,” James says.

“Amy is definitely a match for life, my soulmate. She was a keeper as soon as I set eyes on her profile picture, it was just a matter of winning her over and pulling out all the stops.

“I knew she was on another level and is very much out of my league, but we have so much in common, it’s as if we’ve known each other for years.”

Now the pair are desperate to set up home together – somewhere off grid or a project property in the middle of nowhere and say the 400-round trip for a romantic date is proving a little tedious.

Another date for the outdoor loving couple

“We are taking it day-by-day in these current climes,” James says. “We’ve managed, many couples have suffered from what I’ve heard, but our love is strong.

“Living 200 odd miles away from each other and with travel restrictions in place, it’s been difficult to meet up as regularly as we’d like, but we make it work and make the most of our time together.

“It’s not ideal but love conquers all I say. We’ll pull through, even if we come out muddy on the other side.

The pair have bonded over an interest in the great British countryside – something that has seen love bloom in many singletons due to lockdown.

“We both grew up in the countryside and love all aspects of the outdoor lifestyle,” adds James. “We have both held office jobs in the past that drove us crazy, so we stick to the outdoors wherever possible.

“We love going on walks and getting out in the open air. We both love the beach and nature. For us, exploring and mini adventures are the spice of life and we love nothing more than taking spontaneous trips together and making lots of mini memories.”

Looking for love has not stopped during lockdown, Muddy Matches welcomed its 500,000th sign-up as people spent time at home.