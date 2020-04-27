Why Graham was happy with his Monday morning blues … and reds, yellows, violets and oranges

A BUS driver had a case of the Monday morning blues today. And reds, yellows, violets and oranges too.

Graham Jones was on his round and found a rainbow attached to one of the stops from a grateful customer.

Reading Buses has been running a reduced service during the coronavirus pandemic to enable keyworkers to get to work, including services link Woodley, Wokingham and Shinfield with Reading’s town centre.

And the service has been appreciated by those using it.

Graham found the colourful thank you note at a bus stop in Mortimer, and he was so bowled over by the rainbow that it’s been taken to the Great Knollys Street depot so others can enjoy it.

“We think it’s a lovely gesture which shows just how much people appreciate that we are still able to run buses for key workers and essential journeys in these difficult times,” said Jake Osman, Reading Buses Marketing and Communications Manager.

“All our wonderful employees who are still working are, of course, key workers themselves, and the response we have had from the public is extremely heart-warming.

“We have many well-wishers on social media and it really does help to boost everyone’s morale when you see such heartening comments. And then when you spot gestures like this on a bus stop, it makes it all the more special.”

And Reading Buses has been sharing its appreciation too. Last Thursday evening, buses were lined up outside the depot to display messages of thanks as part of the weekly Clap For Carers.

