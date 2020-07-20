Why the fairies need to thank Wokingham Men’s Shed

SHEDDERS have been building a portal into a fantasy world to keep families smiling.

Members of the Wokingham Men’s Shed had been asked by Wokingham town council to make fairy doors and windows for local families under pressure.

They’ve created 105 doors and 105 windows for children to paint and decorate, which will be given to the Grub Club to distribute.

Shedders have been creating the wooden doors from the comfort of their home workshops, as the Men’s Shed is unable to open due to the pandemic.

Chairman of the Wokingham Men’s Shed, Ron Baillie said: “It’s something to do that’s creative and gets children outside.

“They take some tools to create, so we divided it up for those who have the right equipment at home.

“The council asked if we could have them ready in three weeks, but we’re only one week in and they’re ready to go.

“I’ll be collecting them from everyone’s workshops soon, and dropping them off.”