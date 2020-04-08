The Wokingham Paper
Wiltshire man charged with three burglaries in Reading

by Jess Warren

A MAN from Wiltshire has been charged yesterday with three burglaries in Reading.

John Paul Thomas, aged 41, of Semington, near Trowbridge, was charged yesterday with one count of aggravated burglary and two counts of burglary in a dwelling.

The charges relate to offences on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 when properties in Portway Close and Sycamore Road in Reading and Hayes Drive in Three Mile Cross were burgled.

During the robbery in Portway Close, the home owner was threatened with a carving fork, and had items of jewellery stolen. However, nobody was injured in any of the robberies.

Thomas was arrested and charged this week. He appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court today and was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on 11 May.

