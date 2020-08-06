WIN: Private film screening for the family — plus snacks at Showcase Cinema

The big screen is back!

THERE’S nothing better than seeing movies as they were intended to be – and that’s on the big screen, with some delicious snacks too.

And that’s what we’re able to offer thanks to Showcase Cinema de Lux Reading.

We’ve teamed up with the Winnersh-based cinema to offer an experience that many of you have dreamed of – a private screening for your family and friends.

Since reopening in July, under Covid-safe conditions, Showcase Cinema de Lux Reading has been screening some classic films: 2020 Oscar winners, old favourites and a host of family-friendly movies.

And the cinema has strict safety measures in place, including a thorough cleaning regime in place, plus multiple hand sanitising stations.

Guests are advised to book tickets online in advance or use the self-service ticket machines in the cinema lobby.

And to further reassure movielovers, it has published a Be Showcase Safe video on its website, which highlights everything it is doing to make going to the pictures a safe and enjoyable visit.

So we’re delighted to team up with Showcase Cinema de Lux Reading to offer our readers the chance to enjoy the ultimate cinema experience on Sunday, August 16.

To celebrate the news that Showcase Cinemas have reopened all over the UK, one lucky reader is getting the chance to win a private screening at 3pm for up to eight people (from a maximum of two households), with refreshments included.

You’ll be given a range of movie titles to choose from, from family films to classic blockbusters, so there is something for everyone.

To be in with a chance of enjoying a show-stopping VIP experience, like and share this article on Facebook, like our page and the Showcase Cinema de Lux Reading page.

The closing date is Thursday, August 13 at 4pm. The winner will be contacted shortly afterwards.

Usual rules apply – entrants must be 18 or over and able to attend the screening at 3pm on Sunday, August 16.

The prize is non-transferrable, and editor’s decision is final.

For more details on the films being screened at Showcase Cinema de Lux Reading, log on to www.showcasecinemas.co.uk