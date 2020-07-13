Wine company chooses Sue Ryder hospice as its charity partner

A WINE DELIVERY company has chosen Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice as an official charity partner.

Laithwaite’s, which has its headquarters in Theale, chose Sue Ryder in memory of their colleague, Sara Wynn, who was cared for at the hospice before she passed away in 2019.

The hospice, on Liebenrood Road, Tilehurst, provides expert palliative care and support for people across Berkshire living with life-limiting conditions.

Donna De Fazio-Murrell, gifts manager at Laithwaite’s, said: “We are delighted to announce Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice as one of our charity partners. This is such an important cause, which is close to many of our hearts and we’re eternally grateful for the support our colleague and her family received.

“We look forward to giving something back to ensure that many more people in need are able to benefit from the comfort and care provided by the hospice.”

The charity partnership, which will last until at least December next year, began with a donation of £35,000 to help support the work of the hospice during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alison Edwards, community fundraising manager at Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice, said: “We’re very excited about this partnership and immensely grateful to Laithwaite’s for choosing to support us, especially during this challenging time when support for our vital care is more crucial than ever.

“We’d like to thank Laithwaite’s for their incredibly generous donation and we look forward to developing our partnership with them going forwards.”