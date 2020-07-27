Winner, winner, chicken dinner – the chains and Wokingham borough restaurants giving you 50% off your meals in August

Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme launched by Government
A NEW interactive postcode checker has been launched to allow diners to take advantage of the new Eat Out To Help Out scheme.
Running Monday to Wednesday throughout August, the Government-backed offer allows visitors to participating restaurants, cafes and pubs to enjoy 50% off sit-down meals and soft drinks. The maximum discount per person is £10.
Customers don’t need to do anything to sign up – the discount is automatically applied to their bill.
When he announced the scheme earlier this month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the scheme would help the hospitality industry.
“Ensuring there is enough demand as businesses reopen is key to helping these businesses recover and have the confidence to protect jobs and rehire,” he said.
“Therefore, to encourage people to safely return to eating out at restaurants the Government’s new Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme will provide a 50% reduction for sit-down meals in cafes, restaurants and pubs across the UK from Monday to Wednesday every week throughout August 2020.”
And the industry is also helped by a reduction in VAT from 20% to 5%, which Mr Sunak says “will save households around £160 per year on average and, together with the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme, will support over 2.4 million staff at over 150,000 businesses, helping them recover and reopen after the Covid-19 lockdown”.
Here we round up the venues taking part – please note, not all restaurants have signed up yet.
To check your postcode, visit: https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant
Chain restaurants taking part
Caffe Nero
Coffee #1
Cote Brasserie
Everyman
Fullers pubs
Greene King pubs
Hall & Woodhouse pubs
Marston’s pubs
Pizza Express
Prezzo
Charvil
Heron on the Ford, Lands End Lane RG10 0UE
Crowthorne and Sandhurst
Beatons Tearoom, High Street RG45 7AH
The Rolling Feast, High Street RG45 7AP
The Bird In Hand, High Street, Little Sandhurst GU47 8LQ
Earley and Lower Earley
The Three Tuns, Wokingham Road RG6 1LT
Keis Peking Restaurant, Maiden Lane Centre RG6 3HD
The Roebuck, Auckland Road RG6 1NY
Rajmoni, Maiden Lane Cenre RG6 3HD
Finchampstead
The Queens Oak, Church Lane RG40 4LS
Hurst
Dragonfly Café, Dinton Pastures, Davis Street RG10 0TH
Elephant and Castle, Lodge Road RG10 0EH
The Green Man, Hinton Road RG10 0BP
Knowl Hill
Castle Royle Golf and Country Club, Bath Road RG10 9XA
Shinfield
The Black Boy, Shinfield Road RG1 9BP
Sonning
Coppa Club, Thames Street RG4 6UT
Mill at Sonning, Sonning EYE RG4 6TY
Spencers Wood
The Farriers Arms, Basingstoke Road RG7 1AE
Swallowfield
The George and Dragon, Church Road RG7 1TJ
Twyford & surrounding areas
Costa Coffee Twford, High Street RG10 9AB
Thai Elephant Restaurant, London Road RG10 9ER
La Fontana, Wargrave Road, RG10 9PG
Buratta’s at the Royal Oak, Ruscombe lane, Berkshire, RG10 9JN
Hare Hatch Sheeplands, London Road RG10 9HW
The Horse and Groom, Bath Road RG10 9SB
Winnersh
Winnersh Garden Centre, Reading Road RG41 5HG
Holiday Inn M4 Junction 10, Wharfedale Road RG41 5TS
Wokingham
Baranda, Peach Street, Berkshire, RG40 1XG
Bearwood Lakes Golf Club, Bearwood Road, Berkshire, RG41 4SJ
Blue Orchid Bakery, Peach Place, Berkshire, RG40 1LY
Brown Bag, Alexandra Court, Berkshire, RG40 2SL
Boishakhi Restaurant, Peach Street, Berkshire, RG40 1XH
The Crooked Billet, Honey Hill, Berkshire, RG40 3BJ
Coppid Beech Hotel, John Nike Way, Berkshire, RG12 8TF
Dog & Duck, Matthewsgreen Road, Berkshire, RG41 1JT
The Farm Café, Ashridge Manor Garden Centre, Forest Road, Berkshire, RG40 5QY
Hilton St Anne’s Manor, London Road, Berkshire, RG40 1ST
The Lord Raglan, Denmark Street, Berkshire, RG40 2BB
Piccolo Arco, Town Hall, Market Place, Rg40 1as
Rossini Restaurant, Denmark Street, Berkshire, RG40 2BB
Sand Martins Golf, Finchampstead Road, Berkshire, RG40 3RQ
Squire’s Garden Centre, Heathlands Road RG40 3AS
Sultan Balti Palace Market Place, Berkshire, RG40 1AL
The Tamarind Tree, Peach Street, Berkshire, RG40 1XQ
Wokingham Family Golf, Finchampstead Road , RG403HG
Woodley
Brown Bag, The Oakwood Centre, Headley Road RG5 4JZ
Cozze Restaurant, Crockhamwell Road RG5 3JP
Crumbs, Crockhamwell Road RG5 3LX
The Waterside, Fairwater Drive RG5 3EZ
The Village Inn, Yorktown Road, Sandhurst GU47 9DX
Wargrave
The Bull at Wargrave, High Street RG10 8DD