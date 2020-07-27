Winner, winner, chicken dinner – the chains and Wokingham borough restaurants giving you 50% off your meals in August

Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme launched by Government

A NEW interactive postcode checker has been launched to allow diners to take advantage of the new Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

Running Monday to Wednesday throughout August, the Government-backed offer allows visitors to participating restaurants, cafes and pubs to enjoy 50% off sit-down meals and soft drinks. The maximum discount per person is £10.

Customers don’t need to do anything to sign up – the discount is automatically applied to their bill.

When he announced the scheme earlier this month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the scheme would help the hospitality industry.

“Ensuring there is enough demand as businesses reopen is key to helping these businesses recover and have the confidence to protect jobs and rehire,” he said.

“Therefore, to encourage people to safely return to eating out at restaurants the Government’s new Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme will provide a 50% reduction for sit-down meals in cafes, restaurants and pubs across the UK from Monday to Wednesday every week throughout August 2020.”

And the industry is also helped by a reduction in VAT from 20% to 5%, which Mr Sunak says “will save households around £160 per year on average and, together with the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme, will support over 2.4 million staff at over 150,000 businesses, helping them recover and reopen after the Covid-19 lockdown”.

Here we round up the venues taking part – please note, not all restaurants have signed up yet.

To check your postcode, visit: https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant

Chain restaurants taking part

Caffe Nero

Coffee #1

Cote Brasserie

Everyman

Fullers pubs

Greene King pubs

Hall & Woodhouse pubs

Marston’s pubs

Pizza Express

Prezzo

Charvil

Heron on the Ford, Lands End Lane RG10 0UE

Crowthorne and Sandhurst

Beatons Tearoom, High Street RG45 7AH

The Rolling Feast, High Street RG45 7AP

The Bird In Hand, High Street, Little Sandhurst GU47 8LQ

Earley and Lower Earley

The Three Tuns, Wokingham Road RG6 1LT

Keis Peking Restaurant, Maiden Lane Centre RG6 3HD

The Roebuck, Auckland Road RG6 1NY

Rajmoni, Maiden Lane Cenre RG6 3HD

Finchampstead

The Queens Oak, Church Lane RG40 4LS

Hurst

Dragonfly Café, Dinton Pastures, Davis Street RG10 0TH

Elephant and Castle, Lodge Road RG10 0EH

The Green Man, Hinton Road RG10 0BP

Knowl Hill

Castle Royle Golf and Country Club, Bath Road RG10 9XA

Shinfield

The Black Boy, Shinfield Road RG1 9BP

Sonning

Coppa Club, Thames Street RG4 6UT

Mill at Sonning, Sonning EYE RG4 6TY

Spencers Wood

The Farriers Arms, Basingstoke Road RG7 1AE

Swallowfield

The George and Dragon, Church Road RG7 1TJ

Twyford & surrounding areas

Costa Coffee Twford, High Street RG10 9AB

Thai Elephant Restaurant, London Road RG10 9ER

La Fontana, Wargrave Road, RG10 9PG

Buratta’s at the Royal Oak, Ruscombe lane, Berkshire, RG10 9JN

Hare Hatch Sheeplands, London Road RG10 9HW

The Horse and Groom, Bath Road RG10 9SB

Winnersh

Winnersh Garden Centre, Reading Road RG41 5HG

Holiday Inn M4 Junction 10, Wharfedale Road RG41 5TS

Wokingham

Baranda, Peach Street, Berkshire, RG40 1XG

Bearwood Lakes Golf Club, Bearwood Road, Berkshire, RG41 4SJ

Blue Orchid Bakery, Peach Place, Berkshire, RG40 1LY

Brown Bag, Alexandra Court, Berkshire, RG40 2SL

Boishakhi Restaurant, Peach Street, Berkshire, RG40 1XH

The Crooked Billet, Honey Hill, Berkshire, RG40 3BJ

Coppid Beech Hotel, John Nike Way, Berkshire, RG12 8TF

Dog & Duck, Matthewsgreen Road, Berkshire, RG41 1JT

The Farm Café, Ashridge Manor Garden Centre, Forest Road, Berkshire, RG40 5QY

Hilton St Anne’s Manor, London Road, Berkshire, RG40 1ST

The Lord Raglan, Denmark Street, Berkshire, RG40 2BB

Piccolo Arco, Town Hall, Market Place, Rg40 1as

Rossini Restaurant, Denmark Street, Berkshire, RG40 2BB

Sand Martins Golf, Finchampstead Road, Berkshire, RG40 3RQ

Squire’s Garden Centre, Heathlands Road RG40 3AS

Sultan Balti Palace Market Place, Berkshire, RG40 1AL

The Tamarind Tree, Peach Street, Berkshire, RG40 1XQ

Wokingham Family Golf, Finchampstead Road , RG403HG

Woodley

Brown Bag, The Oakwood Centre, Headley Road RG5 4JZ

Cozze Restaurant, Crockhamwell Road RG5 3JP

Crumbs, Crockhamwell Road RG5 3LX

The Waterside, Fairwater Drive RG5 3EZ

The Village Inn, Yorktown Road, Sandhurst GU47 9DX

Wargrave

The Bull at Wargrave, High Street RG10 8DD

Is your pub or restaurant missing from this list? Tell us! Email news@wokinghampaper.co.uk