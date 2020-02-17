WINNERSH FLOODING – Pictures show extent of flooding

Flooding at the Showcase Roundabout Picture: Tony Johnson

Winnersh has been flooded after heavy rainfall from Storm Dennis saw the River Loddon burst its banks.

In an eventful day, traffic has been at a standstill as much of the Showcase Roundabout that connects the Reading Road with the A329m and Lower Earley Way, was closed in the direction of Wokingham to Reading.

A bus won’t be here anytime soon … flooding at the former park & ride site by the A329 Picture: Tony Johnson

And Winnersh Garden Centre has been closed due to flooding, while the car park of the Showcase Cinema opposite was underwater.

The George’s beer garden was more of a swimming pool than a place to enjoy a pint and a sneaky fag.

Hatchwood Mill Country Park – now the Winnersh Water Park – Picture: Tony Johnson

Down the road, the new nature reserve in Hatchwood Mill was a new bathing pool for seagulls to enjoy, rather than being the wide open space that new residents were expecting.

The car park of Wickes was also underwater.

The Showcase Cinema car park this evening Picture: Tony Johnson

And Mill Lane in nearby Sindlesham was also closed, as the road was submerged. While the Doubletree by Hilton hotel was open as usual, the car park was flooded and the Tesla charging points once again inaccessible.

Guests were given plastic sheeting to keep their feet dry while crossing the road.