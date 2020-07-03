Winnersh Park and Ride to resume as Reading Buses starts to restore services

TIMETABLE changes from Monday will see bus services get closer to the new normal, including the resumption of park and ride routes from Winnersh Triangle.

Reading Buses, which runs services that go through Wokingham borough including the Lions, Leopards, Oranges and Clarets, says that many of its routes will revert to their pre-Covid-19 frequencies.

But while services are resuming, social distancing measures – including wearing masks – will remain.

The company is making the changes as it sees passenger numbers start to rise. It is currently serving around a fifth of its usual clientele.

Robert Williams, Reading Buses Chief Executive Officer, said: “With non-essential shops now open and further restrictions being lifted to allow pubs, bars, restaurants, cinemas and other premises to trade again, we have been working hard to ensure we can help everyone who needs to get the bus.

“Since non-essential shops were allowed to open from June 15, we have seen a small increase in customer numbers on our services which have gone from 10% of normal to around 20% – climbing slowly and steadily as different restrictions have been lifted.

“With that in mind we are looking to increase most routes back to roughly their normal service levels.”

The Green Line services start tomorrow, to coincide with Legoland Windsor Resort reopening.

Some routes that operate 24-hours a day will resume, but other services will see evening and Sunday journeys on hold while passenger numbers stay low.

“The little oranges revert back to their normal routes and timetables after some slight variations in Lower Earley during the last few weeks,” Mr Williams continued.

“We continue to advise everyone to use the app to plan their journeys as not only can people find their new timetables online, the app contains a new feature so you can see how busy your bus is.

“Customers can track their bus and then click on it to reveal whether it is busy – and they can help other customers by filling in the information when on the bus too.”

Reading Buses says that timetables will be available soon at www.reading-buses.co.uk