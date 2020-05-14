Winnersh Primary teacher wins £125,000 on gameshow

LAST NIGHT, television viewers in the borough may have spotted a familiar face, after a local teacher appeared on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Christina Bennett, who teaches year 5 at Winnersh Primary School won £125,000 on the ITV gameshow.

She was the second contest to compete for the prize, entering the seat after coming first in the Fastest Finger First challenge.

On the show, Mrs Bennett — who lives in Woosehill — said that she would like to use the prize money to buy a campervan with her husband, as they enjoy climbing and kayaking in their free time.

Speaking to Wokingham.Today, she said: “I knew that I’d won in early December, but had to keep it quiet. I hadn’t even told my children.

“You have to wait until the series has ended before you get the prize, so it’ll sort of feel like winning again.”

Mrs Bennett decided to walk away with the prize money, instead of answering the £250,000 question.

“I had an inkling, but I just wasn’t sure,” she said. “I had my safety net set at £64,000, and I’d just won £125,000. But I just wasn’t sure enough to answer it.”

The last question she answered was on film director and actor collaborations.

She added: “I had a big group of friends all watching it with me via Zoom, and I got so many lovely messages after from former pupils and staff at the school.”

Early into the competition, she struggled to answer a question about the Jonas Brothers, a band consisting of brothers Joe, Nick and Kevin.

And to Mrs Bennett’s surprise, her confusion has now been shared by the band themselves via their Instagram page, after BBC Radio 1 DJ, Nick Grimshaw shared it initially.