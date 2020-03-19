Winnersh residents make use of new mobile Post Office

EARLIER this month, a mobile Post Office started in Winnersh and Wargrave.

Created as a temporary solution to residents’ postal needs, the van runs a one hour slot in each location.

The scheme has already proved popular, with 12 Winnersh residents queing up to use the service this morning.

The van parks in the layby outside the shops on Sherwood Road, Winnersh, with two sessions a week: Monday and Thursday, 9am until 10am.

The Wargrave service runs on Wednesdays and Fridays, also from 9am until 10am.

The mobile Post Office, on Victoria Road in Wargrave. Picture: The Post Office

The van parks on Victoria Road, outside the village shop.

Staff at the Post Office confirmed that the service will continue to run as usual, unless a member of staff is forced to self-isolate or Government advice changes.