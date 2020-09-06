Winnersh Spoonyville to become part of the parish’s history

AFTER establishing itself as a makeshift settlement in Winnersh, Spoonyville has been moved.

The collection of spoons, painted and decorated as people, began in April as local residents got creative in lockdown.

Over the summer, the Spoonyville collective has grown to considerable number. But Winnersh Parish Council has decided the time has come to move the settlement to its next location.

Cllr Prue Bray, councillor for Winnersh, said: “The spoons will be preserved as part of Winnersh history by the parish council and hopefully put on display.”

They were collected on Saturday morning.

Cllr Bray said the parish council is collecting pictures of the spoons as well, and has encouraged Winnersh residents to send her photographs of their creations to: prue.bray@wokingham.gov.uk