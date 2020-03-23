With A Little Help From My Friends: Rock Choir to launch daily 3pm online singalong

THE OLD song Whistle While You Work once helped the dwarves get through their day, but with self-isolation in place a choir is hoping to help lift the nation’s spirits by encouraging a national, virtual singalong.

Rock Choir, which has a branch in Wokingham, is holding a daily session at 3pm from today.

The aim to help people being isolated to take part in a fun singalong of contemporary pop songs.

The event runs every day until the choirs can meet for rehearsals again.

Musicians and singers will lead sessions, which are open to everyone, be they in families or on their own.

Rock Choir says that by being online at 3pm, it can help people have some stability and a routine until the self-isolation guidelines are lifted.

Songs will be announced in advance, with today’s being The Beatles’ With a Little Help from My Friends.

Sessions will also include singing tips and ideas.

Caroline Redman Lusher, who founded Rock Choir, said: “We know that singing boosts our levels of Endocannabinoids – neurotransmitters thought to be the cause of the ‘natural high’.

“As well as giving us a ‘buzz’, these chemicals are linked to improving mood and reducing anxiety and stress. This is essential to our well-being and we aim to try and replicate these feelings with our online singing activities.”

She added: “We are encouraging members and the public to join us daily.”

For more details, or to join in, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheRockChoir/