Wokingham 5k and 10k to take place in Dinton Pastures later this month

TWO running events will take place at Dinton Pastures later this month.

The Wokingham 5km and 10km races will be held from 9.30am on Sunday, March 29.

Open to all abilities, organisers Barnes Fitness are promising friendly marshals, and a tail runner, with chip timed results.

Finishers will get a bespoke medal and buggy runners are welcome as long as the child is strapped in and the buggy is suitable for off-road use.

Entrants should be 13 or over for the 5k and 16 or over for the 10k.

For more details, log on to barnesfitness.onerace.co.uk