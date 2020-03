AN OPPORTUNITY to learn about tonal values using oil paint will be on offer to members of Wokingham Art Society when it meets next week.

The group will welcome Max Hale for the demonstration, which takes place at Wokingham Methodist Church, Rose Street, on Tuesday, March 17, from 7.30pm.

Entry is £4 for non-members, and includes refreshments during the interval.

For more details, log on to www.wokingham artsociety.org.uk.