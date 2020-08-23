Wokingham BA staff call for John Redwood’s support in hire and fire row

WORKERS across Wokingham united for another protest against British Airways earlier this month.

Demonstrating outside the Town Hall last Thursday, British Airways staff were calling for concrete action from MP, Sir John Redwood MP over the company’s intention to fire its workforce and rehire many on inferior contracts.

One protester said: “After 30 years at BA I feel terrible that they can fire and hire. This should not be legal — no other European country has treated their staff the same.”

Another said: “I can’t believe they are doing this to a loyal workforce our contracts are worthless … while the Spanish CEO is getting a €5 million bonus.”

More than 200 MPs across the country are calling for a review of landing and take-off slots in response to BA plans.

Unite executive officer Sharon Graham said: “Boris Johnson’s words of support for BA staff and his talk of ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’ is empty rhetoric unless the Government acts. There must be consequences for British Airways’ decision to press ahead with its plans to fire and rehire its workforce in the middle of the worst health crisis in a century.

“BA staff and constituents want to see action from John Redwood. Public anger is growing and many MPs from across the political divide are already calling for a review of landing and take-off slots in response to BA’s project fire and rehire. Why isn’t John Redwood?”

He called for consequences to BA’s actions.

“The company is essentially creating an unrecognisable airline – it should not automatically control over half the landing slots at Heathrow,” he said.

“It is simply wrong for BA to have privileged access to landing slots while its workforce is sacrificed for the benefit of shareholders.

“Boris Johnson needs to take back control from BA and fight for British jobs.”

Sir John Redwood said that he had taken action.

“I have condemned the way IAG has treated their staff and written to them urging them to be fairer to their employees and to BA relative to other airlines they own,” he said.

“I have drawn attention to the strong financial position of IAG despite the temporary large loss of paying passengers.

“I have urged the government to do more to allow safe returns to work for as many people as possible, and to work with the aviation industry on recovery.

“I understand the anger of my constituents who have worked well for BA over the years and who feel the airline’s shareholders and top management have let them down at this time when they need help and support.”