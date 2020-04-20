Wokingham band launch music video ahead of truck tour

A WOKINGHAM band is working to raise spirits — and funds — to offer support to vulnerable members of the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The FiLF will be bringing entertainment to people’s homes during lockdown with a mobile truck tour, and are asking for donations to the Wokingham Borough Community Response to Covid-19.

Ady Dolan, keyboardist and singer in The FiLF, said: “We ask that you help us, by supporting our local community COVID-19 response team and their incredible efforts to help those less fortunate during these unprecedented times”.

The band recently announced their upcoming mobile truck tour of Wokingham, which has already gained interest among their followers who are expressing their excitement on social media.

The foursome will perform their set on the back of a flatbed truck travelling through all the major housing areas of Wokingham. And they have had approval to perform as soon as lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

In the lead up to the event, and as part of their #StayHomeSaveLives campaign, the band have released a Stay Home Tonight video, which has already been viewed 3,000 times.

“Local band doing us proud,” said one fan. Another commented: “Well done boys. .. community spirit at its best!”

To create the video, sessions were individually recorded by each member before being edited and layered together to produce the composite product.

Joel Molloy, drummer in The FiLF, said: “We were really pleased with the response to our initial video and we can’t wait to share more surprises.

“This is just the beginning, so keep an eye out on our social media platforms. Watch this space.” This isn’t the first time the band has supported local charities.

They perform an annual fundraising gig for WADE at its day centre for the elderly on Reading Road.

And appearing in pubs across Wokingham, The FiLF have built a large crowd of followers.

The band formed in 2008 in a back garden in Seaford Road, Wokingham with original members Mike Rice and Ady Dolan, and has been in its current form, with Martin Payler on bass and Joel Molloy on drums, since 2015.

To watch the Stay Home Tonight video and follow updates on the truck tour, visit: www.facebook.com/Thefilf/.

To donate to the campaign visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thefilftrucktour2020