Wokingham band showcases their Baggy Trousers for social distancing treat

THEY say that you have not experienced Shakespeare until you have read him in the original Klingon.

And, well, you’ve never experienced Madness until you’ve heard it performed by the original brass band.

Members of Saint Sebastian Wokingham Band might not be able to get together for rehearsals at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped them from coming together – virtually – to create a special treat for their fans.

The band, who head up civic parades and processions including the Wokingham Fireworks, are familiar faces across the borough in normal times, but the cancellation of just about everything means that we have been deprived of our fix.

Until now.

The band have used modern technology to stitch together an impressive cover of the popular Madness song Baggy Trousers.

Amy Wells said that the idea was inspired by choirs doing similar in recent weeks.

“Our musical director John Watts and the committee decided to approach the band to see if they wanted to do something similar for our Facebook page, and to do something together,” she explained. “We’re all missing each other terribly, so the band jumped at the chance.”

Saint Sebastian Wokingham Band performing in Market Place

The musicians were sent a click track, arranged by Alan Fernie, to perform along with, and filmed themselves performing their part – Amy was the first horn. Then their previous musical director, Nigel Howard, combined everything together, creating a musical tapestry that’s also a foot tapper.

Amy said: “We chose Baggy Trousers because it’s one of those pieces that wherever we are, it’s a crowd pleaser. Everyone really enjoys it.”

And more items are planned, not just for their fans, but also for themselves.

“The band is not just about playing,” Amy smiles. “It’s about friendship. We’re all from different backgrounds but we can come together, play and socialise.

“We’re looking forward to being back together, (the virtual meetings) aren’t perfect, but it’s something at least.”

You can see the track at www.facebook.com/wokinghambrassband