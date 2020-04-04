Wokingham band to perform touring gig on the back of a truck

A WOKINGHAM band are pushing the boundaries of traditional gigs and bringing their live music to doorsteps across the borough.

The FiLF are mixing things up this year as they take their tunes to the road.

On a date to be confirmed, the foursome — who are unable to perform in their usual settings due to the current coronavirus restrictions — are planning to brighten up isolation with a truck tour gig.

In partnership with Hall & Co builders, The FiLF will perform their set on the back of a flatbed truck travelling through all the major housing areas of Wokingham.

Driven by Wayne Hall of Hall & Co, the band will be playing throughout the journey, and stop at key locations, giving people the opportunity to watch from their doorsteps and sing along.

The set list is still being finalised but they have guaranteed crowd pleasers and well-known anthems.

Ady Dolan, keyboardist and singer in The FiLF said: “At such a difficult time, we want to spread some positivity and give people a reason to smile, which is what we’re all about.

“Our route covers around 16 miles of the town’s main housing areas, from Keephatch to Woosehill and Emmbrook to Montague Park with all major routes along the way. “The set list will be varied, but will be uplifting and positive throughout.”

The band are continuing to rehearse in preparation for what they hope will be an incredible event to celebrate the relaxing of movement restrictions later this year.

Due to the current rules on social distancing, the local musicians have had to come up with innovative ways of practicing and like many, are utilizing group video conferencing.

In the lead up to their unusual performance, the group are producing a music video to share as a snippet of what’s to come.

Each member is recording a session individually, before digital media designer, guitarist and singer Mike Rice, edits and layers them together creating the final product.

A challenging process where the timing is critical, they are aiming to have the end result online before Easter.

Ady said: “At the core of the band are four mates who have a lot of fun playing great music that we all love. I think that comes across at our gigs, where everybody has fun and sings along.

“Our playlist is part of the reason that people come back to see us. We play pretty much everything from Neil Diamond to Ed Sheeran, so there’s always something for everyone. I think we’re the only band around who perform some Ibiza dance classics in an acoustic way.”

The FiLF formed in 2008 in a back garden in Seaford Road, Wokingham with original members Mike Rice and Ady Dolan.

The band has been in its current form, with Martin Payler on bass and Joel Molloy on drums, since 2015.

Appearing in pubs across Wokingham, as well as countless birthday parties and weddings, the band have built a large crowd of followers.

The band also supports local charities, including the WADE Centre on Reading Road, where they perform an annual fundraising concert.

For more information, updates on when the truck tour will take place and details of the route visit https://www.facebook.com/Thefilf/.