Wokingham-based automotive business scoops award for innovation

A WOKINGHAM-based automotive company has been rewarded for its performance and innovation at an industry award ceremony.

CitNOW scooped Supplier of the Year accolade at the 2020 AM Awards, which recognises the best-performing businesses in the UK motor retail sector.

The specialist video and image solutions firm, based on Molly Millars Lane, was recognised for helping car dealers to transform their sales and service processes and customer service through cutting-edge personalised video and high-quality imagery.

CitNOW fought off nine other shortlisted companies to claim the award.

The company said that it supplies 92 of the UK’s 100 largest car dealer groups and almost 4,000 retailers, as well as 43 vehicle manufacturers.

Last year, CitNOW created 11.9 million videos across 55 countries, and added 10 new features across its products to increase efficiency and improve customer experience.

The AM Awards judges stated: “The UK leads the way in the use of sales and aftersales video, with the biggest groups acknowledging the part it plays in building trust and boosting sales. CitNOW is at the vanguard of this.”

Carol Fairchild, Chief Customer Officer at CitNOW, added: “This is a proud moment for the whole CitNOW team, and is a reflection of the efforts they make every day to ensure we stay ahead of the competition and delight automotive clients big and small, throughout the UK.

“This is a great business to work for.”