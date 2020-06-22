Wokingham-based Brass For Africa wins grant from insurance specialist

A CHARITY that helps bring music to some of the most disadvantaged children and young people in the world has won a public vote of support.

Specialist insurance firm Ecclesiastical has awarded £1,000 to Brass For Africa as part of a £1 million giveaway this summer.

There are 500 awards of £1,000 available for donation.

Joining Brass For Africa, which is based in Wokingham, is Hyperlipidaemia Education & Atherosclerosis Research Trust UK, which has offices in Maidenhead.

More than 880 residents voted for a total of 60 charities across the region.

Mark Hews, group CEO of Ecclesiastical, said: “We have seen an overwhelming public response to our Movement for Good awards and would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause.

“It’s clear that people care deeply about those in need, and from looking at the nomination data, community organisations seem to hold a particularly fond place in the hearts of residents.”

For more about the Movement for Good awards, visit: ecclesiastical.com/movementforgood