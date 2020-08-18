Wokingham Bikeability course runs this month to help children get on their bikes

CHILDREN who have missed out on the final stage of their cycling training can now take the last course.

The Level 3 Bikeability course is being run in Woodley for cyclists aged 11 years or over, who have previously passed the Level 2 assessment.

The one day course covers advanced cycling skills on busier roads and more complex junctions. It will start with a refresher of Level 2 first.

Children are asked to bring a packed lunch and enough water for the day.

They will also need to bring their own roadworthy bike and a cycle helmet.

The session will run at Willow Bank Junior School on Duffield Road from 9.30am until 3.30pm on Monday, August 24.

The session costs £10 and is open to children across the borough.

The council said it wants to remove barriers to cycling, and does not want to stop children from attending due to the price.

A spokesperson from Wokingham Borough Council said: “If you feel unable to pay this cost for any reason contact myjourney@wokingham.gov.uk to discuss options with us.”

For more information, or to book a place, visit: bit.ly/BikeabilityLevel3