Wokingham bikers invited to join ride-by for three-year-old with Leukaemia

BIKERS from across the borough are invited to join a ride-by for a three-year-old with Leukaemia.

The ride will start at 11am on Sunday, with bikes meeting in St Crispins School car park first.

Organiser David Harman, said: “During lockdown, my nephew Lewie was diagnosed with Leukaemia, he has had very aggressive treatment for the last few months and will be continuing his chemotherapy treatment until October, when he will officially be in remission.

“Lewie and his four-year-old big brother absolutely love all motorbikes — the louder the better. This would really mean the world to him.”

After the ride, bikers will be stopping at Pinewood Bar & Cafe on Old Wokingham Road for refreshments. Organisers are also selling motorbike T-shirts for £10, with all profits going to Lewie.

To buy a T-shirt, visit: bit.ly/DriveByLewie