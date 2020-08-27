Wokingham bikers join together in ride of support for three-year-old boy with leukaemia

A THREE-YEAR-OLD with leukaemia was treated to a surprise visit from hundreds of motorbikes on Sunday.

Lewie, who was diagnosed with cancer during lockdown, has a serious love for bikes, said his uncle David Harman.

“He’s been interested in bikes ever since knowing what they were,” said Mr Harman.

“His Dad has a bike, as do I — Lewie, his older brother and younger sister love them, they’re not too fussy over which kind.”

Lewie in his blue T-shirt waves a flag with his family, watching 265 bikers drive past his house Pictures: Phil Creighton

The surprise event saw hundreds of bikes, from Harley-Davidsons to scooters zip across Wokingham and drive past Lewie’s front door, revving their engines in the process.

“It all started because I bought a Harley before lockdown, but wasn’t allowed to drive it anywhere,” explained Mr Harman.

“I was planning on taking my bike over and showing the kids, but my wife suggested creating an event.

“There was so much interest, the event itself was shared more than 100 times.

“There was a group of bikers that came down from Cheltenham, a mods club and Harely Davidson was sharing the event — it just snowballed.”

David Harman organised the ride for his nephew

On Sunday morning, bikers arrived at St Crispin’s School and drove the six-mile route through Barrett Close, Norreys Avenue — where Lewie stood with his family waving flags — and then back through the town centre, past Wokingham Tesco before congregating at Pinewood Cafe and Bar for a cup of tea.

“It’s not quite as big as the toy run, but it shows bikers come together for good causes,” added Mr Harman. “Good old Wokingham.”

During the last few months, Lewie has been receiving chemotherapy at John Radcliffe Hospital.

“It started with a rash and some bruises,” explained Mr Harman. “The doctor did a blood test and it came back as leukaemia. It was heartbreaking.

“He’s had an intensive course of chemo, and another round planned soon. Hopefully he’ll be in remission by October.”

He added: “But he’s still such a happy little boy, he’s laughed and smiled his way through it.”

Mr Harman also organised a fundraiser for Lewie, selling £10 T-shirts created by BrandMeUp, off Eastheath Avenue in Wokingham.

The profits from each T-shirt sold went straight into an account for Lewie. To buy one, visit: bit.ly/DriveByLewie