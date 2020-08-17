The Wokingham Paper

Wokingham borough children invited to join in a silly, but fun summer activity

by Phil Creighton0
summer reading challenge

BOROUGH libraries have launched their summer reading challenge, and there’s still time to get involved.

This year’s challenge, which will take place online will be celebrating funny books and hopes to bring fun and happiness along the way.

It’s open to children aged four to 11. Last year, more than 2,000 children took part in  the challenge.

“We are thrilled that the eagerly awaited Summer Reading Challenge can take place this year virtually, while we continue to work towards reopening our libraries safely for all our residents and staff,” said Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure.

To sign up, visit sillysquad.org.uk.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Wokingham and Emmbrook Ladies win first ever fixture

Tom Crocker

Dinton Santa Dash raises £1,600 for local kid’s charity

Gemma Davidson

Storm Ciara blows off the roof and brings down trees across Wokingham borough

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.