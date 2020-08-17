Wokingham borough children invited to join in a silly, but fun summer activity

BOROUGH libraries have launched their summer reading challenge, and there’s still time to get involved.

This year’s challenge, which will take place online will be celebrating funny books and hopes to bring fun and happiness along the way.

It’s open to children aged four to 11. Last year, more than 2,000 children took part in the challenge.

“We are thrilled that the eagerly awaited Summer Reading Challenge can take place this year virtually, while we continue to work towards reopening our libraries safely for all our residents and staff,” said Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure.

To sign up, visit sillysquad.org.uk.